Raiders re-sign free agent safety Isaiah Pola-Mao

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, who came on strong after getting a starting role last season, re-signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

An undrafted free agent in 2022, he comes off his best season with careers highs in tackles (85) and passed defended (six). He was the AFC defensive player of the week in Week 16 after making nine tackles and forcing two fumbles in a 19-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the first Raiders defensive back since Charles Woodson in 1999 have more than one forced fumble.

Pola-Mao stepped into the starting job after Marcus Epps suffered a season-ending torn ACL three games into the season.

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer