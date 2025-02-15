Race between Tyreek Hill vs. Noah Lyles moves one step closer. Distance, place and time still TBD

If they run as fast as they talk, this could be a doozy. Yes, sprint and football fans, Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill have moved one step closer to settling things on the track.

When, where and at what distance? All still TBD.

The reigning 100-meter Olympic champion and the fleet-footed NFL receiver conducted a joint interview/trash-talk session this week with People magazine, which pronounced they “will officially race each other” but did not offer any details beyond that.

“This has been an ongoing thing for quite some time now, and I mean, everybody’s seen the back and forth on social media,” said Hill, who last summer declared he could beat Lyles in a race. “I’ve been very adamant to show people what real, true speed looks like.”

Lyles accepted Hill’s challenge earlier this month after winning a 60-meter indoor race, then flashing a piece of paper that said “Tyreek Could Never.”

“I think it speaks for itself,” Lyles said of the sign. “Everybody says that they’re gonna be the world’s fastest, but when it comes down to it, you gotta be the winner every time, each and every time, and every time I show up to the biggest moments, I win.”

Hill has run a 40-yard dash at an NFL workout in 4.29 seconds. Lyles won the 100 meters at the Olympics last year in 9.784.

Most likely, they’ll race at a distance in between.

People said the race will happen sometime before the national championships in July.

