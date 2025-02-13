Judge dismisses claims of defamation made by former Cardinals executive and his family

A federal judge in district court in Arizona on Thursday dismissed claims of defamation by former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough, his wife and daughter against the team, its law firm and public relations firm.

Judge Dominic Lanza also granted the motion to compel arbitration made by the law firm and PR firm regarding McDonough’s claims of defamation, removing them from federal court.

Last year, an NFL arbitrator ordered the Cardinals to pay nearly $3 million to McDonough for making “false and defamatory” statements about him to the media.

Jeffrey Mishkin, the arbitrator appointed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, determined the Cardinals defamed McDonough in a CounterPoint Statement that accused him of “extreme domestic violence” and claimed he “abandoned responsibility” for his daughter and “cut her off financially.”

McDonough’s claims for unlawful retaliation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy were dismissed. He sought up to $125 million in total damages.

Following the decision, McDonough, his wife, Lynette, and daughter, Caroline, filed a lawsuit alleging defamation and other related claims by the defendants: the Cardinals, their external law firm (Gallagher & Kennedy) and external PR firm (Counterpoint).

Judge Lanza determined the claims were unwarranted.

“We are pleased with the federal court ruling today in which a United States District Judge dismissed all of the McDonough claims against the team,” a team spokesman said in a statement.

McDonough worked 10 seasons for the Cardinals’ front office, including several years as vice president of player personnel.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer