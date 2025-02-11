Santa Clara takes on Saint Mary’s (CA) after Mahi’s 28-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (17-9, 9-4 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (21-4, 11-1 WCC)

Moraga, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -9.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on Saint Mary’s (CA) after Elijah Mahi scored 28 points in Santa Clara’s 93-70 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Gaels are 12-1 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the best team in the WCC in team defense, giving up 60.5 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Broncos are 9-4 against conference opponents. Santa Clara has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Gaels. Mitchell Saxen is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jake Ensminger is averaging 2.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Broncos. Adama Bal is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press