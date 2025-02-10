Owner Jed York says the 49ers will ‘do everything’ to keep QB Brock Purdy for a ‘long time’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York said the team remains committed to keeping quarterback Brock Purdy as the two sides enter an offseason with the intention of signing a long-term contract.

York said he recently saw Purdy’s agent, Kyle Strongin, and remains hopeful a deal can be reached.

“I know we want Brock to be here for a long time and we’ll do everything we can to make that work,” York said Monday.

York spoke briefly after a ceremony passing on the responsibility of hosting a Super Bowl from New Orleans to the San Francisco Bay area. The game is returning to the Niners’ home at Levi’s Stadium for the second time after the team previously hosted the Super Bowl in February 2016.

After three seasons with long playoff runs, including an overtime loss in last year’s Super Bowl to Kansas City, the 49ers had a disappointing season in 2024 with a slew of injuries and poor play leading to a 6-11 record.

But with a core in place featuring Purdy and stars like Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, the Niners believe they have the talent to compete for the chance to play the Super Bowl at home next season.

York is confident that coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will do what it takes to turn the team around.

“There’s so much work before you get to that point,” he said. “Obviously it started at the end of the season to get this thing ready and get this thing right and get this thing back on track. There’s no one that I respect more and trust more than John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan to get us back on track.”

Purdy’s contract extension is one of the main items on the offseason to-do list for San Francisco. He is nearing the end of one of the NFL’s biggest bargains for the 49ers, with one year left on the rookie deal he signed as the last pick of the 2022 draft.

Purdy has made less than $1 million a year for his first three seasons and is set to get a small raise in 2025 to about $5.2 million under the league’s proven performance escalator for making the Pro Bowl last season.

But Purdy’s play has far exceeded that salary and he is now eligible to negotiate an extension for the first time and could be in line for a contract that will pay him in excess of $50 million a year.

After finishing fourth in MVP voting in his first full season as a starter in 2023, Purdy was far less productive this season as injuries to several key playmakers had a major impact on the Niners offense.

Purdy’s passer rating dropped nearly 17 points to 96.1, he had only 20 TD passes and 12 interceptions on the season, and also came up short in several late-game scenarios when the 49ers had a chance for a comeback win.

But the belief in Purdy as an organization remains as strong as it has been.

“Brock is just a tremendous human being,” York said. “I’m looking forward to a long-term partnership.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer