Post Malone, Travis Scott, Latto perform at star-studded, invite-only Fanatics Super Bowl party View Photo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Meek Mill took the Fanatics Super Bowl party stage and set the tone: After an energetic performance of “Dreams and Nightmares,” the rapper draped an arm around Michael Rubin and gave him ultimate credit for another stellar event.

“He puts on the best parties,” Meek told the star-studded, invite-only crowd on Saturday, the day before the Super Bowl. He was part of a powerhouse lineup that included Post Malone, Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, Latto and Ciara.

“Keep doing your thing,” Meek Mill said.

Rubin’s party has become a highly desirable affair. While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are the main attraction in New Orleans, he’s mastered the art of mixing business, pleasure and exclusivity, making his invite-only event the toughest event to enter during Super Bowl week.

“We want people to meet each other and find great business,” said Rubin, who admitted to personally reviewing every name on the guest list and said about 1,000 people attended the party.

“That’s what this is all about,” he said. “We’ve never sold a ticket. This is purely about saying ‘Thank you’ to the people who are really important to us. … We want to make sure the incredible for everyone.”

The event brought in a long list of big name entertainers and athletes such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Serena Williams, Megan Thee Stallion, Zac Effron, Angel Reese, Pete Davidson, Donald Trump Jr., Robert Kraft, Shaquille O’Nea l, Justin Jefferson, Joe Burrow, Teyana Taylor, Kevin Costner, Quavo, Russell Wilson, Lil Baby, Bill Belichick, E-40 and Jayden Daniels.

When performers hit the stage, many of the A-listers gave their attention to them. They watched their favorite artists perform their biggest hits including Latto’s “Big Mama,” Sexyy Red’s “Fat Juicy & Wet” and Don Toliver’s “Bandit.”

Travis Scott stood behind the DJ booth and sang along to their songs.

Ciara sang several jams from “Level Up” to “One, Two Step” before bringing out Ludacris to perform “Oh,” a song the tandem released in 2004.

“This Fanatics event is just incredible,” she said.

Ludacris performed his part on “All We Do is Win,” a song he created with DJ Khaled, T-Pain, Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg. He went on to rap “Move B(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)” before he walked off stage and hugged Rubin with Ciara beside him.

Travis Scott hit the stage for “Sicko Mode” before Post Malone closed out the show.

The event was one of many pre-Super Bowl parties held days before Kendrick Lamar headlines the halftime show on Sunday.

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer