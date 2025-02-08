Super Bowl prices are down this year. StubHub explains why

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — If you’re still planning to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday, you can expect a price drop compared to last year.

The entry-level price for a ticket is currently around $2,600 according to StubHub. Company spokesperson Adam Budelli told The Associated Press Friday that while some tickets are still available, they are selling quickly.

“Compared to last year, which was the most expensive Super Bowl in history on StubHub, that’s actually down 56%, making this Super Bowl much more approachable — I don’t want to say affordable — when compared to last year,” Budelli said.

The average ticket price has dropped to about $6,900, reflecting a 17% decrease from last year.

Budelli attributes the price drop to several factors, including the Caesars Superdome’s ability to accommodate over 15,000 more fans, the availability of hotel rooms, and fan fatigue.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the last two Super Bowls, including a narrow victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023

“They’ve seen their team win. It’s hard to justify spending $10,000, year after year, if you’ve already seen it.”

This suggests that Eagles fans may be leading ticket sales. While Budelli said early in the week sales from Pennsylvania led those from Kansas and Missouri by a double digit percentage, that gap has since narrowed.

“We’ve seen a 14% increase in ticket purchases from Kansas City Chiefs fans,” Budelli said. “Now, the gap is around 15% from Pennsylvania and about 9% from Kansas and Missouri. While it still favors the Eagles, the numbers may improve for Chiefs fans as the weekend progresses.”

Budelli also pointed out that while prices are lower this year, last year’s Las Vegas location was an exception. This year’s Super Bowl prices are more in line with 2023.

