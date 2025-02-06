Mackinnon leads Portland against Santa Clara after 24-point performance

Santa Clara Broncos (15-9, 7-4 WCC) at Portland Pilots (8-16, 3-8 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -14; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Santa Clara after Max Mackinnon scored 24 points in Portland’s 84-64 victory over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Pilots are 6-6 on their home court. Portland is 6-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Broncos have gone 7-4 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is sixth in the WCC allowing 73.3 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Portland is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Santa Clara allows to opponents. Santa Clara averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Portland allows.

The Pilots and Broncos match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.Rapp is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Pilots. Mackinnon is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adama Bal is averaging 13.5 points for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press