Black NFL players offer their survey responses and broader thoughts on a lack of Black head coaches View Photo

From organized team activities through the end of the regular season, reporters from The Associated Press who cover the NFL spoke to more than 65 Black players from 25 teams to gather their thoughts on the state of Black head coaches in the league.

Players were asked three survey questions (not everyone answered all):

— Do you want to be an NFL head coach one day?

Yes: 25; No: 40; Not Sure: 1

— Were you discouraged or disappointed by the number of NFL head coaches who are Black (seven entering the 2024 season)?

Yes: 23; No: 37; Not Sure: 4

— Are you encouraged by the number of Black coaches hired last offseason (three, equaling the most in one year since 2000)?

Yes: 54; No: 4; Not Sure: 1

Here is a sampling of what players shared with the AP during the conversations that followed:

NFL players want to become NFL coaches

“For me, I think my purpose is bigger than just me playing football. I think I can inspire the next generation of football players, of young men, to be more, do more. And being a head coach in the NFL has always been a dream of mine.” — Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.

“The guys that are playing in the NFL are obviously predominantly guys of color and a lot of us love the game and a lot of us want to coach after, so I think when we look up in 20 years, you’ll see a lot of change.” — Steelers tight end Connor Heyward

“Those positions should be easier to get for us. We’ve been around it. As Black professional athletes, we have a certain understanding of the game that can be translated or a lot more relatable in cases.” — Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack

“I feel like it’s getting better, but I do feel like there’s more room. There should be more room for opportunity.” — Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad

Players were encouraged by the hirings of Black coaches last offseason

“It’s a sign of progress: We see more and more coaches that are getting their foot in the door.” — Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton

“It’s definitely an encouraging sign to see it happen more often. … I believe that there’s always been a stigma and there has always been preconceived notions or microaggressions in the league, especially in a league full of white owners.” — Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas

Why aren’t there more Black head coaches in the NFL?

“There are qualified people that can do a good job if given the proper opportunity.” — Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell

“If there are Black coaches who are capable — and there are — there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be in those positions. Good coaches are good coaches.” — Ravens edge Tavius Robinson

“Absolutely we need diversity. That’s what makes America the greatest country in the world — is our diversity, is the fact that we pull from different cultures and we create this blissful area of America. You know, we have our ups and downs and we battle each other. That’s human nature: You like who looks like you. You’re kind of nervous or wary of people who don’t look like you.” — Cowboys special teams player C.J. Goodwin

“I’ve known guys personally who have done everything the right way to qualify, but for some reason haven’t gotten the opportunity. So that’s more the discouraging piece.” — Browns safety Rodney McLeod

“I feel like coaching is a good ol’ boy system. Who you know matters. And unfortunately, white owners probably know more white people than they know Black people.” — Commanders offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas

“That’s probably where the biggest change would take place, when you start having African-American guys become more in leadership type roles and the league is then run by a more diverse group of people.” — Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks

Why does representation matter in NFL coaching?

“I do believe that head coaches being Black have been underrepresented in the league for a long time. … Representation really matters. I think it’s powerful. And it’s why the Rooney Rule was invented.” — Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas

“I feel like guys like (Texans coach) DeMeco Ryans are kind of changing the mold and showing people that you can be successful as a player and then turn around and be successful as a coach. It’s not like one or the other.” — Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson

