NFL is stenciling 'Choose Love' in an end zone for the Super Bowl to uplift country after tragedies

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NFL is stenciling “Choose Love” in the back of one of the end zones at the Superdome for the Super Bowl on Sunday in an effort to encourage the country after a series of tragedies over the first six weeks of the year.

“The Super Bowl is often a snapshot in time and the NFL is in a unique position to capture and lift the imagination of the country,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said. ”‘Choose Love’ is appropriate to use as our country has endured in recent weeks wildfires in Southern California, the terrorist attack here in New Orleans, the plane and helicopter crash near our nation’s capital and the plane crash in Philadelphia.”

“It Takes All of Us” will be stenciled in the other end zone as it’s been since the league began using field stencils in 2020 for the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative. Teams this season have selected “Vote,” “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” or “Choose Love” for the other end zone.

The two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs used “Choose Love” in the AFC title game against Buffalo. The Philadelphia Eagles selected “End Racism” in the NFC championship game.

President Donald Trump will attend the game when the Chiefs aim to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat during the Super Bowl era.

Two people familiar with the league’s thinking shot down the notion that Trump’s presence is the reason why “End Racism” isn’t being stenciled in an end zone at the Super Bowl for the first time since the league began doing it.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the topic.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday he doesn’t believe the league’s policies to promote diversity are in conflict with the Trump administration’s efforts to ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the federal government.

The NFL has rules in place that require teams to interview diverse candidates for key coaching and front office positions as part of the Rooney Rule that has been in place for more than two decades.

Several NFL owners contributed to Trump’s campaign or conservative causes during the 2024 election cycle.

“Our owners participate in everything that we do,” Goodell said. “Our policies have been designed to be well within the law, well within the practice. There are no quotas in our system. This is about opening that funnel and bringing the best talent into the NFL.

“We also believe we are doing the right thing for the NFL and our policies are consistent with the current administration as well as the last administration.”

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer