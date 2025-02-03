Cloudy
58.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Roger Goodell says NFL could have an international Super Bowl if league expands outside the US

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Super Bowl Football

Roger Goodell says NFL could have an international Super Bowl if league expands outside the US

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL could hold a Super Bowl outside of the United States if the league expands to have an international team.

The NFL has made a big effort to expand its footprint worldwide with games played in England, Germany, Mexico and Brazil in recent years with a game scheduled for 2025 in Spain.

But as of now, the Super Bowls have been played in NFL stadiums and international sites haven’t been considered.

“I do think there’s potential that someday we will have an international franchise. If we do, it would not surprise me at all if a Super Bowl follows and is played there,” Goodell said.

A Super Bowl outside of North America would present challenges in terms of time zones for the U.S.-based broadcasters.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 