Jets agree to terms with Steve Wilks to be their defensive coordinator, AP source says

The New York Jets agreed to terms with Steve Wilks to be their defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Wilks is the first coordinator hired by new head coach Aaron Glenn, who was formally introduced by the Jets on Monday along with new general manager Darren Mougey.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the agreement. NFL Network first reported that Wilks and the Jets had agreed to terms.

The 55-year-old Wilks was out of the NFL this season and served as a volunteer adviser for Charlotte’s football team. He was San Francisco’s defensive coordinator in 2023, but was fired after the 49ers’ loss in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilks brings experience to the staff for Glenn, a first-time head coach who was previously a defensive coordinator. Glenn said Monday he will not call defensive plays with the Jets, with his focus instead on all phases of the team.

“I want to be the best head coach you can find,” Glenn told reporters. “In order for me to do that, I think I need to manage the game.”

Wilks, who replaces Jeff Ulbrich as the Jets’ defensive coordinator, also has head coaching experience. He was Arizona’s coach in 2018 and was fired after the Cardinals finished 3-13. Wilks also was Carolina’s interim coach when he replaced the fired Matt Rhule in 2022 and went 6-6 with the Panthers.

Wilks, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, began his coaching career in 1995 at Johnson C. Smith and then had stops at Savannah State — where he was a head coach for one year after two years as an assistant — Illinois State, Appalachian State, East Tennessee State, Bowling Green, Notre Dame and Washington.

His first NFL job came in 2006 as the Bears’ defensive backs coach. Wilks also has had stints with the Chargers and Browns, and also was Missouri’s defensive coordinator in 2021.

Glenn, who spent the last four seasons leading Detroit’s defense, is busy forming his staff while also familiarizing himself with New York’s roster along with Mougey. Many of the Jets’ assistants under the previous regime will not be retained.

Ulbrich, who was also the interim head coach for the last 12 games of the season after Robert Saleh was fired, was hired as Atlanta’s defensive coordinator. Saleh is now the 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

San Francisco also hired Brant Boyer as its special teams coordinator after he served in the same role for the Jets the last nine seasons. Denver assistant special teams coordinator Chris Banjo is considered a favorite to join Glenn’s staff as Boyer’s replacement.

According to various reports, Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand could join Glenn in New York as the Jets’ offensive coordinator. Lions tight ends coach Steve Heiden is also expected to be hired as New York’s offensive line coach, according to reports.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer