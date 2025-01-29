Santa Clara hosts Murauskas and Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (18-3, 8-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-8, 6-3 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) faces Santa Clara after Paulius Murauskas scored 25 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 80-75 win against the Washington State Cougars.

The Broncos have gone 8-2 at home. Santa Clara is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gaels are 8-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is fifth in the WCC scoring 76.7 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

Santa Clara scores 80.7 points, 19.4 more per game than the 61.3 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.0 points for the Broncos. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Augustas Marciulionis is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Gaels. Mikey Lewis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press