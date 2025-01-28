Kings visit the Panthers, look to break road losing streak

Los Angeles Kings (26-15-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (29-19-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings hit the road against the Florida Panthers looking to end a three-game road slide.

Florida has a 29-19-3 record overall and a 13-9-2 record on its home ice. The Panthers have a 25-3-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

Los Angeles has an 11-12-5 record in road games and a 26-15-6 record overall. The Kings have a +17 scoring differential, with 135 total goals scored and 118 allowed.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won 2-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 29 goals and 24 assists for the Panthers. Jesper Boqvist has five goals over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 24 goals and 20 assists for the Kings. Alex Turcotte has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 1.9 goals, three assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press