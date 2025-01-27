Bills cornerback Christian Benford ruled out of AFC title game vs. Chiefs with a concussion View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford was ruled out of the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night with a concussion.

Benford was carted from the field after a helmet-to-helmet hit with teammate Damar Hamlin while trying to make a tackle in the first quarter.

Benford, who spent the week in the concussion protocol before getting cleared in time for the game, was ruled out just moments after he was driven up the tunnel in the corner of Arrowhead Stadium.

Benford was chasing Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy near the Bills sideline when he clashed helmets with Hamlin, who wears a Guardian Cap on his own. Benford was shaky while standing up and tried to return to the field, but Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas stopped him in his tracks and made sure Buffalo trainers checked on him.

The loss was a big one for Buffalo, which was counting on Benford to help cover the Chiefs’ fleet of wide receivers. He made a nice play earlier in the game to break up a pass deep downfield intended for Marquise Brown.

The Bills already were thin in the secondary without safety Taylor Rapp, who was inactive with back and hip injuries. He would have played a significant role in covering Chiefs tight ends Travis Kelce and Noah Gray.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer