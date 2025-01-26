Taylor Swift arrives for AFC title game, hoping Travis Kelce and the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You could say that Taylor Swift’s championship era is in its second consecutive season.

The 14-time Grammy Award-winning superstar returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills for a spot in their third consecutive Super Bowl.

Swift walked down the tunnel to her usual suite about 90 minutes before kickoff. And while she was decked out in Chanel for the divisional round against Houston, she opted for a sleek black-and-gold Louis Vuitton look for the AFC title game, including a jacquard knit jacket that retails for $5,000 and a stocking cap with a list price of $830.

She began her high-profile romance with Kelce last season, when he invited the “Anti-Hero” singer to watch him in a September matchup with the Bears. And their relationship only seemed to blossom into the new year, with Swift eventually celebrating on the field with Kelce after the Chiefs had beaten the Ravens in Baltimore for the AFC championship.

Then came the Super Bowl, and Swift’s much-watched dash from a concert in Tokyo for kickoff of the big game in Las Vegas.

She made it with plenty of time to spare, of course. And Swift became the focus of attention in her own right, winning what appeared to be a beer-chugging contest, partying with celebrity suite mates such as Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey, and standing next to Kelce’s mother while he held aloft the Lombardi Trophy following the 25-22 win over the 49ers.

The couple eventually locked lips again on the field at Allegiant Stadium.

Perhaps the couple will have an opportunity to celebrate again in a couple of weeks in the Big Easy.

The Chiefs, who were playing in the AFC championship game for the seventh consecutive season, were trying to become the fourth team in NFL history to reach at least three straight Super Bowls — and the first to win three in a row. The Bills memorably lost all four of their appearances in the 1990s, while the Dolphins and Patriots each lost one of their three trips.

