Sharks bring losing streak into game against the Panthers

Florida Panthers (28-18-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-31-6, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to end their five-game skid when they play the Florida Panthers.

San Jose is 8-15-1 in home games and 14-31-6 overall. The Sharks have a 5-12-2 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Florida is 28-18-3 overall and 15-9-1 on the road. The Panthers rank second in league play serving 10.3 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Panthers won the previous meeting 3-1. Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund has 14 goals and 29 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 28 goals and 24 assists for the Panthers. Evan Rodrigues has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press