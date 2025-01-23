SZA to join Kendrick Lamar as a guest during Super Bowl halftime performance View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Guess who’s joining Kendrick Lamar on the Super Bowl halftime stage? None other than Grammy-winning singer SZA.

Lamar and Apple Music released a trailer Thursday of him walking on a football field before SZA walked up from behind and playfully splashed the rapper. Lamar and SZA would lead the halftime festivities from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

SZA is Lamar’s former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate. She appeared his recent album “GNX” and was featured on a couple songs including “Gloria” and “Luther,” which also features sampled vocals from Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn through “If This World Were Mine.”

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer