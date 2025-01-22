Los Angeles and Florida hit the ice in non-conference matchup

Florida Panthers (28-17-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-14-5, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -123, Panthers +103; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings play the Florida Panthers in a non-conference matchup.

Los Angeles has a 25-14-5 record overall and a 14-3-1 record in home games. The Kings have conceded 109 goals while scoring 129 for a +20 scoring differential.

Florida is 15-8-1 in road games and 28-17-3 overall. The Panthers rank seventh in NHL play with 154 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has scored 12 goals with 31 assists for the Kings. Phillip Danault has five assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 14 goals and 27 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press