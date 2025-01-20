Ducks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Panthers

Florida Panthers (27-17-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-22-6, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to break a three-game slide when they take on the Florida Panthers.

Anaheim has an 18-22-6 record overall and a 9-11-2 record in home games. The Ducks have given up 143 goals while scoring 109 for a -34 scoring differential.

Florida has a 14-8-1 record in road games and a 27-17-3 record overall. The Panthers have a 23-3-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 15 goals and 19 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 27 goals and 24 assists for the Panthers. Jesper Boqvist has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press