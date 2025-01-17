Panthers take on the Ducks in a non-conference matchup

Anaheim Ducks (18-21-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (26-17-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Anaheim Ducks in a non-conference matchup.

Florida is 26-17-3 overall and 12-9-2 at home. The Panthers have allowed 142 goals while scoring 146 for a +4 scoring differential.

Anaheim is 18-21-6 overall and 9-10-4 in road games. The Ducks have given up 140 goals while scoring 109 for a -31 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 11 goals and 27 assists for the Panthers. Jesper Boqvist has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 15 goals and 19 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, five penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press