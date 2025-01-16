Raiders widen field for their general manager search with more interview requests

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders requested interviews with Los Angeles Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander and Pittsburgh Steelers pro scouting director Sheldon White for their general manager vacancy.

Those are in addition to the club’s initial requests to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manger John Spytek and Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Las Vegas is looking to replace Tom Telesco, who was fired last week. The Raiders also are searching for a coach after Antonio Pierce was dismissed, also last week.

They have requested or conducted interviews with former Seattle Seahawks and Southern California coach Pete Carroll, Detroit Lions coordinators Aaron Glenn on defense and Ben Johnson on offense, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh and Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Johnson, one of the more in-demand candidates this cycle, was asked Wednesday about interviewing with the Raiders and whether he has had on-field contact with minority owner Tom Brady.

“I know nothing of that nature,” Johnson said. “I met him at the Packers game (on Nov. 3) on the field. I saw him for a second in pregame. That’s the first time I’ve ever met him, and that’s it.”

The former seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is believed to have a large say in the search.

When then pressed on whether he spoke with Brady this past weekend, Johnson said: “Above my pay grade.”

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage in Allen Park, Michigan, contributed to this report.

