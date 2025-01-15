Fox will stream next month’s Super Bowl for free on Tubi

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox will stream the Super Bowl on Tubi for the first time, giving streamers and cord cutters a chance to watch the big game on Feb. 9 for free.

Tubi was acquired by Fox Corporation in 2020. It is a free, ad-supported streaming service.

It is the second time in three years Fox will have the Super Bowl. It was streamed on Fox’s digital apps and website two years ago.

Tubi will also have Fox’s Super Bowl pregame show and its own pre-show. “Tubi Red Carpet” will be hosted by Olivia Culpo from the Superdome in New Orleans. Culpo is married to San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Super Bowl will be available to watch on Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and on the NFL’s digital properties.

While NBC Universal (Peacock), CBS (Paramount +) and Walt Disney Corp. (ESPN+) have found success with sports on their subscriber-based digital platforms, Fox has not entered into that realm for entertainment or sports.

Fox was planning to be part of the Venu sports streaming service, before last Friday’s announcement that the joint venture would not proceed.

