Bears interview former Stanford coach David Shaw for their head coaching job

The Chicago Bears interviewed former Stanford coach David Shaw for their head coaching job on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old Shaw led his alma mater to a 96-54 record with three Pac-12 titles from 2011 to 2022. The former wide receiver was previously an assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens. The Denver Broncos hired him in June to help evaluate college and pro players and assist general manager George Paton in roster evaluation.

The Bears are looking to replace Matt Eberflus, who was fired on Nov. 29. Chicago finished last in the NFC North at 5-12 and lost 10 in a row before closing the season with a win at Green Bay.

The development of quarterback Caleb Williams will be the top priority for the next coach in the wake of the Bears’ fourth straight losing season. Williams, the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft, threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. But the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner out of Southern California was sacked a franchise-record and league-leading 68 times.

Shaw is the 10th candidate that the Bears have confirmed interviewing.

The list includes interim Bears coach Thomas Brown, former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel was hired by New England on Sunday.

Chicago is expected to interview former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who was not retained when his contract expired after a 7-10 season with Dallas.

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer