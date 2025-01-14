Texans waive Diontae Johnson, who was released earlier by Ravens after refusing to enter a game

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans waived Diontae Johnson Tuesday after the beleaguered receiver — who was released by the Ravens earlier this season after refusing to enter a game — played just two games for them.

Johnson had one reception for 12 yards in Houston’s wild-card playoff win over the Chargers on Saturday.

He played four games for Baltimore after a trade from Carolina before being suspended for refusing to take the field and then being released on Dec. 20. He has 4,726 yards receiving in a six-year career that started in Pittsburgh.

Houston coach DeMeco Ryans said the team wasn’t worried about Johnson’s history when he was signed in late December. On Tuesday, he didn’t provide any details about why the Texans moved on from him as they prepared for Saturday’s divisional-round game at Kansas City.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work out and we’re on to the Chiefs,” Ryans said.

The Texans signed Johnson after Tank Dell followed Stefon Diggs to the injured list with his season-ending knee injury on Dec. 21.

Johnson had two receptions for 12 yards in a win over the Titans to end the regular season in which most of the team’s starters played sparingly.

Also Tuesday, rookie tight end Cade Stover was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury that will require surgery. Stover, a fourth-round pick from Ohio State, had four receptions for 28 yards against the Chargers.

