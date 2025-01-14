Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson call time on their relationship

Singer-actor Jessica Simpson and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, have separated after 10 years of marriage.

“Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” Simpson, 44, told People in a statement Monday.

“Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

The pair, who tied the knot in 2014 after four years of dating, share three children: Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5.

Simpson was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006. Johnson played for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints.

