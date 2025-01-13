Botched handoff by Baker Mayfield and late failures by Bucs’ offense contribute to playoff loss

Botched handoff by Baker Mayfield and late failures by Bucs’ offense contribute to playoff loss View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield sat on the bench wearing a baseball cap with his head down, unable to do anything to keep the Washington Commanders from ending Tampa Bay’s season.

The quarterback’s fourth-quarter fumble led to a touchdown that gave the Commanders a short-lived lead. The inability of the Bucs’ high-powered offense to produce more than a tying field goal on the next possession set the stage for a quick exit from the NFL playoffs.

Zane Gonzalez’s third field goal, a 37-yarder that deflected off the right upright as time expired, gave Washington a 23-20 victory in the wild-card round Sunday night, leaving the Bucs to ponder what might have happened if Jayden Daniels and the Washington offense hadn’t held the ball for the final 4:41.

Mayfield completed 15 of 18 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, but a botched handoff attempt to receiver Jalen McMillan on an end-around play gave the Commanders life after the Bucs defense stopped Washington on downs to cling to a 17-13 lead.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner recovered the fumble at the Tampa Bay 13, setting up Daniels’ second touchdown pass to put the Commanders up 20-17.

Mayfield drove the Bucs to the Commanders 12. The drive fizzled when the quarterback was stopped for no gain on a run up the middle on second-and-1 and Bucky Irving was dropped for a 2-yard loss on third down.

Chase McLaughlin’s 32-yard field goal tied it, but Tampa Bay never got the ball back.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By FRED GOODALL

Associated Press