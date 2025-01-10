Browns QB Deshaun Watson reinjures Achilles, has surgery and will miss ‘significant’ time in 2025 View Photo

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon for the second time in three months and could miss the entire 2025 season.

The team said Watson, who has played in just 19 games in three seasons with Cleveland due to an NFL suspension and injuries, felt discomfort in his ankle after “rolling” it while in Miami. He only revealed the injury during a player-exit meeting on Sunday.

Tests showed he re-ruptured the tendon, requiring another operation.

Watson is expected to miss “significant time” in 2025, the Browns said Friday in a statement. The injury further clouds his future with the Browns, who still owe him $92 million after signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract in 2022.

Earlier this week, general manager Andrew Berry said Watson had a setback and the team was gathering more information.

The 29-year-old Watson was originally injured on Oct. 20 in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Watson had surgery five days later, and he had been away from the team rehabbing his injury when he got hurt again.

The Browns have insurance that protects Watson’s contract. If he’s out for the season, they can recoup some money and get some salary-cap relief. The sides reworked Watson’s contract in December, adding void years at the end to give the Browns more financial flexibility.

Even before Watson’s second surgery, his tenure in Cleveland was uncertain — at best. The Browns’ massive investment in him — the historic contract and trading three first-round picks to Houston — hasn’t worked out.

Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023. He recovered in time to start this past season, but played poorly in his seven starts. He didn’t throw for 200 yards and was one of the league’s lowest-ranked passers before rupturing his Achilles on a draw play against the Bengals.

Jameis Winston and second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson played in several games before the Browns started Bailey Zappe in last week’s season finale at Baltimore. Zappe was the 40th quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999.

Cleveland finished 3-14 and will have the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. They’ll likely take a quarterback with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward among the top candidates. The Browns are also expected to acquire a veteran QB either through free agency or a trade.

“I think the reality of it is that room will look different next year,” Berry said at his wrap-up news conference on Monday.

By TOM WITHERS

Associated Press