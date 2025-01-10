Georgia QB Carson Beck enters transfer portal and delays NFL draft plans, reports say View Photo

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck appears to be rethinking his plans for 2025, less than two weeks after announcing he would enter the NFL draft.

Beck, who has one year of eligibility remaining, has entered the transfer portal and plans to complete his college career at another school, On3 and ESPN reported Thursday.

Beck suffered a right elbow injury in the first half of the Bulldogs’ 22-19 overtime win over Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 7 in Atlanta. He had surgery on Dec. 23 to repair his ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow and is expected to begin throwing in the spring.

Beck announced his intent to enter the NFL draft on Dec. 28 but the surgery could lower the fifth-year senior’s ranking among other quarterbacks. Before the season, Beck was rated as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 draft and was considered a possible first-round pick.

The NFL scouting combine is scheduled for Feb. 27 through March 2, likely too soon for Beck to throw in front of general managers and coaches after his surgery.

ESPN reported Beck was considering a transfer to Miami.

Beck was 24-3 as Georgia’s starter in 2023 and 2024. Gunner Stockton took over as Georgia’s starter in the Bulldogs’ 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal played at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2.

Stockton completed 20 of 32 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown and is the favorite to become the full-time starter in 2025.

