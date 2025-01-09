Brock Purdy’s contract will be one of the biggest issues for the 49ers this offseason

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers’ brass have a similar mindset regarding one of the biggest offseason questions around the organization.

Both sides would like to get a long-term extension done with Purdy as soon as possible and not have the contract talks still hanging over the team when the offseason program begins in mid-April.

“I think what we know about Brock is that he’s our guy,” general manager John Lynch said Wednesday. “We have interest in Brock being around here for a long, long time. He’s done so much for our organization, he’s won big games. Had a little tougher task, as we all did, this year with some of the things that happened throughout the course of the year. … We’ll have some time here in the coming weeks to sit together and put our whole plan together. That’s obviously a priority, that position, and we’ll give it that attention.”

Purdy is nearing the end of one of the NFL’s biggest bargains for the 49ers, with one year left on the rookie deal he signed as the last pick of the 2022 draft. Purdy has made less than $1 million a year for his first three seasons and is set to get a small raise in 2025 to about $5.2 million in 2025 under the league’s proven performance escalator for making the Pro Bowl last season.

But Purdy’s play has far exceeded that salary and he is now eligible to negotiate an extension for the first time and could be in line for a contract that will pay him in excess of $50 million a year.

Purdy said Monday that he’s not looking to reset the market at the position where Dallas’ Dak Prescott has the highest average annual salary at $60 million a year. He said he has no interest in leaving San Francisco and stressed the importance of getting the deal done before the start of the offseason program.

“Everybody’s different, just with the timing of getting something done,” Purdy said. “For me, I want to obviously get it done. If that’s an opportunity to be able to get that done quick, that’d be great. Just so we can get back for phase one, get after it with the receivers and our team, and just continue to grow because we’ve all got to grow together. We’ve got to come close and learn and be the best version of ourselves.”

After finishing fourth in MVP voting in his first full season as a starter in 2023, Purdy was far less productive this season as injuries to playmakers such as Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk had a major impact on the Niners offense.

Purdy’s passer rating dropped nearly 17 points to 96.1, he had only 20 TD passes and 12 INTs on the season, and also came up short in several late-game scenarios when the 49ers had a chance for a comeback win.

But Purdy also grew as a leader, showed off more mobility to extend plays and solidified himself as the team’s long-term plan at quarterback.

“I’ve loved these three years with Brock,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I plan on being with Brock here the whole time I’m here. Brock’s been a stud. He’s a guy I’ve got a lot of confidence in just as a human, but it starts with what he’s done in the field these last 2 1/2 years. We’re capable of winning a Super Bowl with him. We just almost did. And I know he is capable of getting the Niners a Super Bowl in the future.”

Coaching staff

The Niners have already made some significant moves on the coaching staff, firing defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen and special teams coordinator Brian Schneider.

Shanahan said it was a tough decision to fire Sorensen after one season, but he felt there were people available who would be a “better option.”

The Niners have run a similar defensive system for years, but Shanahan said he’s open to the possibility of changes with a new coordinator.

“I love the scheme that we’ve had here. I think it’s one of the hardest things to go to when you’ve got the right guys in the right spots,” Shanahan said. “But, I do think people adjust to schemes, and I think you have to adjust too depending on your personnel.”

Shanahan said he would like to be able to keep Sorensen on staff in another role, if he’s interested, with special teams coordinator a possibility after he held that role in Jacksonville in 2021.

The 49ers also plan to promote passing game specialist Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator with Shanahan still serving as the play caller. The move will prevent other teams from being able to poach Kubiak for a coordinator job.

Free agency

Lynch said a contract restructure earlier in the season on defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was made with the intention of cutting him at the start of the new league year with a post-June 1 designation to spread out the dead cap hit over the next two seasons. The Niners could still try to bring Hargrave back on a cheaper deal if his market isn’t robust.

Lynch said the team has no plans to cut ties with receiver Deebo Samuel, who struggled for much of this season and is entering the final year of his contract.

Shanahan said the team would like to be able to retain linebacker Dre Greenlaw, but it will depend on what his market is in free agency.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer