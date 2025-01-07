Titans fire GM Ran Carthon after two seasons despite big spending spree View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Ran Carthon on Tuesday after two seasons on the job and a 9-25 record.

The Titans introduced Carthon as the franchise’s first Black general manager and its 14th of all time in January 2023, and he helped the franchise hire a new coach in Brian Callahan a year later.

Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, who fired general manager Jon Robinson in December 2022, will have yet another new GM helping the franchise decide what to do with its fourth overall No. 1 pick in the NFL draft after going 3-14 in 2024. Strunk said Chad Brinker, president of football operations, will lead the search for a new GM.

Strunk said in a statement that it was impossible to ignore that the Titans didn’t improve over the last two years. She said Callahan would continue as head coach.

The Titans lost their final six games and eight of nine. The 14 losses matched the 2014 season for the most losses since the team relocated from Texas to Tennessee in 1997. It has had the No. 1 overall pick once since then, and Robinson traded it for a haul of selections for his first NFL draft in 2016.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer