NFL coaching moves: Mayo, Pederson are out of a job while Giants elect to keep Daboll View Photo

New England’s Jerod Mayo and Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson are two NFL coaches who are out of a job while New York Giants coach Brian Daboll is among those who look like they will be back next fall.

It’s the day after the NFL’s regular season, which usually means a tough day for coaches as underachieving teams move quickly to make changes.

Mayo was fired on Sunday after the team’s win over the Buffalo Bills, ending his tenure after just one season and a 4-13 record. The move means the Patriots will embark on another rebuild as the team tries to build an identity following the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era.

Pederson is out as Jacksonville’s head coach after the franchise’s “best team assembled” won just four games, though owner Shad Khan did opt to retain general manager Trent Baalke. The Jaguars have lost 18 of their past 23 games dating back to last season.

The 56-year-old Pederson went 23-30 with Jacksonville, a far cry from the Super Bowl-winning coach Khan thought he hired in February 2021. Pederson led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title in 2018.

Not every team that had a rough year has decided to change directions — the Giants announced on Monday that they’re keeping coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen despite a 3-14 record this season. The Indianapolis Colts are staying with their current regime after owner Jim Irsay said coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard will return.

The Miami Dolphins are also sticking with their leaders: Owner Stephen Ross said coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier will return after an 8-9 season.

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer