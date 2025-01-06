Mike McCarthy ‘absolutely’ wants to return as Cowboys coach, owner Jerry Jones still not definitive View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy says he “absolutely” wants to return as the coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones has dropped multiple hints that McCarthy would be back, but the team owner was far from definitive about McCarthy’s future after a 23-19 loss to Washington on Sunday closed out a 7-10 season.

“Mike’s one of the best coaches that I think there is. He was made to coach here. He’s done absolutely nothing to diminish my opinion of him as a coach,” Jones said, later adding that “I don’t know that I am considering making a change.”

Jones said, however, that he hasn’t decided about a deal to extend the coach.

“That’s what the next few days and weeks are about now,” he said.

McCarthy was on an expiring contract after five seasons, including going 12-5 and to the playoffs in each of the previous three years. The Cowboys were already out of playoff contention before the finale against the Commanders. They still haven’t been past the divisional round of the playoffs since the last of their Super Bowl seasons in the mid-1990s.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself as a head coach. But, you know, I think like anything, body of work and all of the statistics, I think it’s more about the program, the details of what needs to be done, how can we get better,” McCarthy said. “All those things go into these decisions of whether you originally get the job or continuing to move forward. So I’m definitely in position with Jerry to move forward. I mean, there’s no question about that in my mind.”

McCarthy said he and Jones hadn’t yet talked about what happens next, and would be getting together “in the near future.”

The Cowboys finished with franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, top receiver CeeDee Lamb, perennial All-Pro guard Zack Martin, cornerback Trevon Diggs and rushing defender DeMarcus Lawrence all on injured reserve.

Micah Parson missed four games in the middle of the season, but still went over 10 sacks for the fourth time in his four seasons. He had two on the opening drive against the Commanders, part of his 2 1/2 to finish the season with 12. He has 52 1/2 in his career.

McCarthy is 83-50 in Dallas, and has a 174-112-2 record in 18 seasons overall as an NFL coach. The first 13 seasons were with Green Bay, where he won a Super Bowl — a game played at AT&T Stadium 14 years ago.

Asked if he wanted to be back, McCarthy said he absolutely did.

“I have a lot invested here, and the Cowboys have a lot invested in me,” he said. “Anytime you invest your time, energy, your belief, the connection you have and the relationships that are in place here, and the understanding of what the organization can do and is willing to do, those are all positive attributes that you take into account.”

McCarthy said he believes in building programs and developing young players, and knows at the end of the day it’s about winning.

“You have to have those components in place to get this thing where it needs to be,” he said. “And I think we have, I think we have a very good foundation there.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer