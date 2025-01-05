Buccaneers beat Saints 27-19 to clinch NFC South and wide receiver Mike Evans surpasses 1,000 yards View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield used his legs and arm to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch their fourth straight NFC South title while putting Mike Evans over 1,000 yards receiving.

Mayfield fired a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan for the go-ahead score and then scrambled 28 yards for a crucial first down on the next drive, leading the Buccaneers to a 27-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Evans caught a 9-yard pass on the final play of the game to surpass 1,000 yards for the 11th straight season, tying Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history. After Mayfield’s long scramble on third-and-14 from the Tampa 12, the Buccaneers drove to the Saints 11. Mayfield looked for Evans but flipped the ball backward to Bucky Irving, who ran 11 yards for a TD that made it 27-19.

The Saints turned the ball over on downs and the Buccaneers got one more chance to get Evans the milestone.

Mayfield tossed a short pass to Evans, who ran upfield for a 9-yard gain. He got up, spiked the ball and was mobbed by teammates in a wild celebration.

The Buccaneers will be the NFC’s No. 3 seed if the Los Angeles Rams lose to Seattle. If the Rams win, they’ll be the fourth seed.

Mayfield threw for 212 yards and two TDs and had a career-high 68 yards rushing as the Buccaneers (10-7) rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit and made sure they didn’t need Atlanta to lose to Carolina to win the division.

Spencer Rattler had 240 yards passing and one TD for the Saints (5-12).

The Buccaneers trailed most of the game and were down 16-6 at halftime. They went ahead when Mayfield connected with McMillan for a score in the fourth quarter. McMillan was penalized 15 yards for an unsportsmanlike penalty after making a 33-yard catch that extended the drive on fourth-and-8. The rookie receiver signaled first down in a gesture that was interpreted as mimicking shooting a gun. That pushed the Buccaneers back from the 9 to the 24.

But McMillan made up for it with a toe-tapping catch in the end zone for his seventh TD in the past five games.

The Saints scored on their first four possessions, including Rattler’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis.

Facing a depleted secondary missing three starters, Rattler carved up Tampa’s defense in the first half. He completed 21 of 28 for 151 yards while building a 10-point lead.

Evans caught two passes on third-and-long to extend a drive that stopped at the 7, forcing the Buccaneers to settle for Chase McLaughlin’s 25-yarder that cut it to 13-6.

But Rattler quickly moved the Saints into scoring position, completing seven straight passes and Blake Grupe’s 39-yarder made it 16-6 at halftime.

With Tom Brady watching from the television booth, the Buccaneers secured their fifth straight playoff appearance. The streak began in 2020 when Brady left the Patriots to join Tampa Bay and led the Buccaneers to the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.

Mayfield stepped in last year after Brady retired, revived his career and helped the Buccaneers advance to the divisional round.

Mayfield had a career year this season, throwing 41 TD passes.

The Saints finished a disappointing season that began with plenty of promise. New Orleans opened 2-0, outscoring the Panthers and Cowboys 91-29. But the Saints fell apart, coach Dennis Allen lost his job and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi took over on an interim basis

The Buccaneers were 0-6 this season when they didn’t score first. Blake Grupe kicked a 35-yard field goal to give the Saints a 3-0 lead on the opening drive.

McLaughlin answered with a 52-yard field goal after a running-into-the-kicker penalty on a punt allowed Tampa Bay to move up 5 yards.

Grupe made a 39-yarder for a 6-3 lead on New Orleans’ ensuing drive.

Injuries

Saints: S Tyrann Mathieu left the game with a concussion in the fourth quarter.

Buccaneers: S Antoine Winfield Jr (knee), TE Cade Otton (knee) and CB WR Jamel Dean (knee) were inactive. S Jordan Whitehead also didn’t play because he was injured in a car accident

Up next

Saints: Head coaching search.

Buccaneers: Host a wild-card playoff game.

