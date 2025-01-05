Packers WR Christian Watson carted into locker room. QB Jordan Love also hurt in game against Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was carted into the locker room and quarterback Jordan Love hurt his throwing elbow in the second quarter Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The Packers announced both players were questionable to return.

Watson had missed the Packers’ 27-25 loss at Minnesota last week with an injured left knee. This injury appeared to involve his right knee.

This latest injury didn’t appear to result from any contact. He was running a pattern and went straight down as the pass was thrown to teammate Dontayvion Wicks. He clutched his right knee afterward.

After Packers officials went on the field to examine him, Watson walked to the sideline and went into the injury tent. Watson then held his left hand to his head as he was carted into the locker room.

Also in the second quarter, Love was getting examined on the sideline as Malik Willis entered the game.

The Packers already have clinched a playoff berth, though Sunday’s results could impact their seeding. They entered Sunday’s game slotted as the NFC’s No. 7 seed.

