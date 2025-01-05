Browns fire offensive coordinator Dorsey and O-line coach Dickerson after 1 season, AP source says View Photo

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson following their 3-14 season, a person familiar with the decisions told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Dorsey and Dickerson were informed of the moves in the aftermath of the team’s 35-10 loss in Baltimore on Saturday, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made an announcement.

Dorsey and Dickerson were in Cleveland for just one season.

Cleveland’s offense struggled under Dorsey, who was fired last season by the Buffalo Bills. The Browns scored more than 20 points in only three games and the unit was plagued by injuries.

Dickerson had replaced Bill Callahan when he joined his son Brian’s staff in Tennessee.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to address the media later Sunday. He is expected to be retained along with general manager Andrew Berry.

Dorsey played quarterback for the Browns — one of the 40 the team has started since 1999. He was hired to restructure Cleveland’s offense around quarterback Deshaun Watson. But things didn’t click and Watson wound up rupturing his Achilles tendon and playing in just seven games.

Watson went 1-6 and failed to throw for at least 200 yards in any game. After Watson got hurt, Dorsey took over play-calling duties from Stefanski.

Replacing the respected Callahan was going to be tough for any coach. The Browns’ running game never got going under Dickerson’s direction and Cleveland’s O-line gave up 66 sacks, although some of those were on the QBs.

By TOM WITHERS

Associated Press