Chargers’ defense looks to finish turnaround season by allowing the fewest points in the NFL

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Jesse Minter’s turnaround of the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense has the unit on the verge of something the franchise hasn’t done in 61 seasons — allowing the fewest points in the league.

The playoff-bound Chargers (10-6) go into Sunday’s regular-season finale at Las Vegas allowing an NFL-low 17.6 points per game. Their 281 points allowed are seven fewer than the Kansas City Chiefs and nine fewer than the Philadelphia Eagles.

The last time the Chargers allowed the fewest points was in 1963, when they won the AFL championship. The closest they have come since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger was when they were second in 1979.

Minter said he hasn’t brought it up in meetings, but the first-year defensive coordinator realizes the importance of the accomplishment.

“It validates your hard work, your philosophy and how you operate. Mostly it is credit to the players and the job that (general manager) Joe (Hortiz) did, putting a group of guys together with different skill sets. Our goal from the very beginning was to be the best team defense in the NFL,” Minter said.

The Bolts were 24th in scoring defense last season, giving up 23.4 points per game. If they finish at the top, the 22-place improvement in the rankings would be the second-biggest jump since 1990, according to Sportradar.

Minter, who was Jim Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator at Michigan when the Wolverines won the national title last season, has gotten the most out a talented group that struggled in recent seasons. Despite having Khalil Mack, Derwin James and Joey Bosa, the Bolts allowed 24.3 points per game during Brandon Staley’s 51 regular-season games as coach from 2021 through ’23, the fifth-most in the league.

Staley, the Rams’ defensive coordinator in 2020 when they led the league in scoring defense, made the defensive calls for the Chargers instead of his coordinator. He was fired during last season, and the Chargers brought in Harbaugh as coach in the offseason.

Hortiz also provided plenty of depth to a unit that was lacking it in previous seasons. The Chargers regularly have 19 players who see defensive snaps during a game.

“You don’t ever want it to be where you take one guy out and it all falls apart, or you’re depending on one guy so much,” Minter said. “We’ve got multiple guys in each position that may or may not be starters, but a lot of them have played in this league along with young players that we drafted. We’ve got a well-rounded roster.”

The Chargers began the season by becoming the fourth team since 1990 to allow 20 or fewer points in each of their first nine games. They’ve also allowed a league-low 29 touchdowns, including 17 on 38 red-zone drives. That 44.7% rate also leads the league.

Los Angeles has also improved at getting to the quarterback, with its 46 sacks tied for fifth.

“We’re definitely getting better and healthier as a team. More guys are learning and sharpening techniques, which we are going to need it in the playoffs,” said James, who has a career-high 5 1/2 sacks.

Even though the Chargers could be locked into their playoff seed by Sunday’s kickoff, their point of emphasis this week has been trying to maintain momentum.

“Consistency throughout the year has been the message along with the coaching,” Mack said. “We can’t start thinking about ifs, ands or buts. We have to create your own path. Nobody is worrying about who we play.”

NOTES: RB Gus Edwards (ankle) and WR Joshua Palmer (foot) were ruled out for Sunday’s game. S Alohi Gilman (hamstring) could be activated off injured reserve on Saturday after being a full participant in Friday’s practice. Gilman was listed as questionable while LB Denzel Perryman (groin) was doubtful.

___

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer