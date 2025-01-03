Ripken The Bat Dog, best known for fetching on-field items at North Carolina sports events, has died

Ripken The Bat Dog, best known for fetching on-field items at North Carolina sports events, has died View Photo

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The family that trained Ripken The Bat Dog — best known for fetching bats and football kicking tees during sporting events in North Carolina — says the black Labrador has died.

In a Facebook post Friday, the O’Donnell family said Ripken died Wednesday due to complications “from a serious undiagnosed medical condition.”

The 8-year-old Ripken’s history in the spotlight included retrieving bats for Durham Bulls minor-league baseball games and kicking tees during N.C. State college football games at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Ripken participated in a ceremonial puck drop for the NHL Stadium Series outdoor game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals in 2023 at Carter-Finley. His last appearance was retrieving a kicking tee during a Dec. 22 home game for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.

The O’Donnell family wrote that Ripken “was happiest when he was surrounded by people and making friends (and maybe eating a hot dog or two).”

The Bulls, the triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, N.C. State and the Panthers all honored Ripken in social-media posts Friday. The Bulls wrote Ripken “put smiles on so many adoring fans’ faces,” while N.C. State thanked Ripken “for bringing so much joy to Wolfpack Nation.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports