Jared Verse’s strong rookie season sees him receive Rams’ only Pro Bowl invite View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jared Verse made the Pro Bowl on Thursday, an engagement the Los Angeles Rams rookie outside linebacker hopes to avoid with a lengthy playoff run.

That’s not the only commitment Verse would like to get out of, having challenged fellow rookie Braden Fiske that whoever ended up with the fewest sacks would have to shave his beard.

When Verse made the pledge, the first-round pick was well ahead of his former Florida State teammate in quarterback takedowns. But Verse now finds himself trailing the defensive tackle headed into the regular-season finale against Seattle on Sunday, a turnaround that started when Fiske had two sacks in a 26-20 overtime win over the Seahawks on Nov. 3.

“All of a sudden when everybody’s leading and everybody’s ahead, now it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s actually do it,’” Verse said of the invitation, which he extend to the entire defensive line group. “No, that’s not happening. I remember they didn’t shake. No, that’s not happening.”

Verse has been stuck on 4 1/2 sacks for the past seven games, which isn’t an indicator of his effectiveness as a pass rusher this season. He is tied for second in the NFL in hurries (53) and ranks fourth in pressures (74).

“It just shows how much he influences and impacts the game,” defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. “Having 4 1/2 sacks and still making the Pro Bowl is just a huge credit to him. He has the respect of his peers and coaches, and it’s just good to see. We know in this building how much he impacts the game, and it’s just good to see he gets that recognition around the league.”

The pressure tally is particularly impressive, especially in comparison to the rookie seasons of some of the most disruptive players in the NFL. Verse has more pressures than Will Anderson (67), Nick Bosa (60), Micah Parsons (58) and Joey Bosa (44) each had when winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

After being named to the Pro Bowl, the lone representative for the NFC West champion Rams (10-6), plenty of other honors could be coming Verse’s way soon. He was pleased with the acknowledgement, though Verse admitted it isn’t his primary motivation.

“I just always thought go out there, do whatever and anything else is going to follow,” he said. “I’ve never thought about this award, that award, this nomination or that nomination. It’s just working, and whatever happens happens.”

The combination of Verse, Fiske, second-year defensive tackle Kobie Turner and second-year outside linebacker Byron Young has helped Los Angeles navigate the retirement of Aaron Donald. Fiske and Turner each have eight sacks, and Young has seven.

All four brought down Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in the first meeting in Week 9, when they combined for five of the Rams’ season-high seven sacks.

After a barren stretch when the defense had one sack in three games at the end of November and start of December, they have responded with eight sacks over the past three games. Fiske had two in the 13-9 win over Arizona, and Young and Turner each had one.

“I think you’d hope it would play out like this a little bit,” Shula said. “Now, just seeing those guys gel together as a unit throughout the season has been pretty fun to be a part of. We thought in OTAs that we had a chance to be good up front and create some pressure. Definitely had some lumps along the way and some growing pains, and there still will be, but really happy with the growth of those guys and how that unit’s developed.”

Verse and Fiske have been at the forefront of a youth movement for the Rams, who have a league-high 16 rookies to give them the second-youngest roster in the league with an average age of 25.6.

“Thinking about how far we came from OTAs, camp, all the joint practices, first game to now and how far not just I’ve come and grown, but just this whole rookie class,” Verse said. “I’ve seen some of the guys elevate like (linebacker) Omar Speights. … Seeing everyone grow is probably the best feeling I’ve ever had.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press