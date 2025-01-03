Chargers and Raiders heading in different directions as teams meet in regular-season finale

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Chargers and Raiders each enter Sunday’s meeting coming off back-to-back victories that affect each other’s futures in remarkably different ways.

For the Chargers, those wins helped their playoff positioning. For the Raiders, the victories hurt their draft prospects while providing temporary good feelings mixed with thoughts of what could’ve been.

So once the regular-season finale ends, Los Angeles (10-6) will continue to have something to play for this month while Las Vegas (4-12) will begin to make some serious decisions about its future.

“We’re doing everything we can to win this game,” Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said. “We can’t let anything pull away from our level of preparation. The Raiders are a lot better than their record indicates.”

The Raiders likely feel the same way, but a 10-game losing streak not only took them out of any early playoff talk but instead created conversation regarding how high they could draft in search of a franchise quarterback.

Except the players and coaches wanted no part of that discussion, saying they were all about winning. That was proven true the past two weeks, perhaps creating some regret about why Las Vegas didn’t have more success sooner.

“I’m just trying to stay present,” coach Antonio Pierce said. “Can’t live in the past. Can’t worry about the future.”

His future is far from certain. Owner Mark Davis could elect to make a change next week, and he likely will receive input from general manager Tom Telesco.

This is Telesco’s first year as GM after he was fired after 11 seasons with the Chargers. His final game there was the Raiders’ 63-21 embarrassment of LA.

Not only did the Chargers oust Telesco, they let coach Brandon Staley go, paving the way to hire Jim Harbaugh. Now Harbaugh has the Chargers one game away from appearing in the postseason.

There is still some uncertainty about seeding and opponent heading into the weekend, but it’s a far better situation than the Chargers found themselves in a year ago at this time. Harbaugh stressed the importance of beating the Raiders and creating the best possible path in the playoffs.

“That’s where things stand for us,” Harbaugh said. “The plan for us is to win. That’s been the mindset from the beginning.”

Offensive resurgence

The Chargers come into the game after a six-quarter stretch that was their best of the season.

Los Angeles has scored 61 points since halftime of its win over Denver, which includes four touchdown passes by Herbert.

Running back J.K. Dobbins returned last week after missing four games with a knee injury and had 76 yards. Dobbins rushed for a season-high 135 yards in the first meeting against the Raiders.

“It’s always good to keep developing and getting better. There are still some things to clean up and things to correct but as long as we’re moving in the right direction I think that’s what’s best for us right now,” Herbert said.

O’Connell makes final case

This game is the last chance for Aidan O’Connell to show he should be the Raiders’ starting quarterback going into next season.

Las Vegas’ two recent victories made it considerably more difficult to draft Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward, although the Raiders could try to trade up.

They also could be aggressive in free agency.

This is nothing new for O’Connell. He went from a walk-on to a record-setting two-year starter at Purdue. Then with the Raiders, he won the job midway through his rookie season, lost it in preseason this year and then got it back. O’Connell also dealt with two significant injuries this season.

“I think he’s been resilient, obviously go back to the quarterback competition in the spring and training camp,” Pierce said. “Thought he handled it like a pro. He was always ready to go.”

Secondary concerns

The Chargers come into the game light at safety after Elijah Molden broke his fibula during the second half of last Saturday’s game.

Alohi Gilman has resumed practicing after missing five games with a hamstring injury, but it remains to be seen if he will get activated off injured reserve.

Tony Jefferson is expected to start if Gilman is unable to go.

Defensive improvement

The Raiders lost about half their defense to injuries this season, including end Maxx Crosby and tackle Christian Wilkins.

Yet the defense has played better as the season has progressed.

Over the past five weeks, the Raiders were fourth in the NFL is scoring defense (17.2 points per game), eighth in average yardage allowed (317.4) and tied for fourth in total sacks (17).

But defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said he would “be miserable” once the season ends and the Raiders again aren’t in the playoffs.

“We haven’t won,” Graham said. “That’s how I judge it.”

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy in El Segundo, California, contributed to this report.

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer