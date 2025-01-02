Pro Bowl rosters include 9 Ravens, 7 Lions, 6 Vikings and Eagles and no Patrick Mahomes

Nine Baltimore Ravens, including two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, were selected for the Pro Bowl Games.

The Detroit Lions are next with seven players and the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles each have six players on the NFC roster.

Patrick Mahomes wasn’t selected to the AFC roster for the first time since becoming Kansas City’s starting quarterback in his second season. Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl MVP and six-time Pro Bowl pick, wasn’t among five Chiefs chosen. Teammate Travis Kelce made it for the 10th time.

Washington’s Jayden Daniels is just the fourth rookie quarterback since 1970 selected to the initial Pro Bowl roster. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse are the other rookies among 24 players chosen for the first time.

Detroit’s Jared Goff is the NFC’s starting quarterback and Minnesota’s Sam Darnold also made the team. The AFC’s starting quarterback is Buffalo’s Josh Allen. Jackson and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow are the backups.

Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley, who became the ninth player to rush for 2,000 yards, is the NFC’s starting running back.

San Francisco’s Kyle Juszczyk was selected to his ninth Pro Bowl, the most ever by a fullback. Indianapolis’ Quenton Nelson is the third offensive lineman since 1970 to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven career seasons.

Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase is the fourth wide receiver to be selected in each of his first four seasons. Dallas’ Micah Parsons is the first defensive player chosen in each of his first four seasons since Aaron Donald went to 10 straight.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers, safety Kyle Hamilton, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, center Tyler Linderbaum, defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, fullback Patrick Ricard and inside linebacker Roquan Smith are the other Ravens.

Safety Brian Branch, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, center Frank Ragnow, right tackle Penei Sewell, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and punter Jack Fox join Goff from the Lions.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson, outside linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard, cornerback Byron Murphy and long snapper Andrew DePaola are the other Vikings.

Right tackle Lane Johnson, center Cam Jurgens and left guard Landon Dickerson, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and inside linebacker Zack Baun are going from Philadelphia.

The Dolphins, Jets, Titans and Saints are the only teams not represented.

This is the third year of the Pro Bowl Games after the NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game and replaced it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.

The games will take place at Central Florida and finish with a seven-on-seven flag football game between the AFC and NFC at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 2.

Peyton and Eli Manning again will be head coaches for the two conferences.

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer