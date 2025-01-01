Joshua Dobbs will start the finale at QB for the 49ers in place of the injured Brock Purdy

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Dobbs will start the season finale at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers with starter Brock Purdy out with an elbow injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Dobbs will get the nod over Brandon Allen for the game on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Allen started a loss in Week 12 at Green Bay when Purdy was out with a shoulder injury, but Shanahan went with Dobbs because of his mobility behind a patchwork offensive line that will have third or fourth-stringers at both left guard and left tackle.

“He’s been great, him and Brandon,” Shanahan said. “They’ve been two good guys to have there. I looked at both of them as the 2 through the year. They both have given really good looks in the scout team. They split reps, and they’re always ready. They both prepare like they’re going to be the starter every week. They’ve been great.”

The Niners (6-10) are playing out the string of a disappointing season with the only thing at stake being draft position. They will pick between 11th and 14th in the first round depending on the results of the final weekend.

Purdy hurt his throwing elbow late in a loss on Monday night in a loss to Detroit. He has a bruise and nerve inflammation, but no long-term issues in his surgically repaired right elbow.

Dobbs spent time with Arizona last season, joining the team late in training camp and then starting the first eight games for the Cardinals. He was then traded to Minnesota when Kyler Murray returned from a knee injury and started four more games for the Vikings.

Dobbs has made 14 career starts, including two for Tennessee late in the 2022 season. He has a 77.5 career passer rating with 15 TD passes, 13 interceptions and 5.8 yards per attempt. He has also averaged 5.5 yards per carry with seven TD runs, including one on the final drive after he replaced Purdy.

Dobbs was 3 for 4 for 35 yards passing on that drive.

NOTES: CB Charvarius Ward returned to the team following the birth of his son, Charvarius Jr., on Saturday in Dallas. … Purdy was one of several 49ers players not scheduled to practice Wednesday following a Monday night game. TE George Kittle (ankle, hamstring), WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, wrist), DE Nick Bosa (knee), DE Leonard Floyd (shoulder), DE Robert Beal (ankle), OL Colton McKivitz (knee), OL Spencer Burford (calf), CB Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder), CB Isaac Yiadom (pelvis) and LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) all missed practice. … WR Ricky Pearsall (illness, chest) and S Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle) were limited.

