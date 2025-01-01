San Diego hosts Santa Clara after Tilly’s 20-point performance

Santa Clara Broncos (9-6, 1-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-10, 1-0 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays San Diego after Christoph Tilly scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 97-94 overtime loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Toreros have gone 4-6 in home games. San Diego has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncos are 1-1 in WCC play. Santa Clara has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Diego averages 66.6 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 74.9 Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

The Toreros and Broncos match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kjay Bradley Jr. is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Toreros.

Adama Bal is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press