Purdy’s elbow injury will likely sideline him for Week 18, but isn’t long-term concern for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy’s second full season as an NFL starting quarterback came to a disappointing finish for the San Francisco 49ers.

Purdy threw two interceptions in the second half of a 40-34 loss to Detroit on Monday night before leaving the game with a right elbow injury that will likely sideline him for a meaningless season finale.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Purdy had a bruise and nerve inflammation, but no long-term issues in his surgically repaired right elbow. Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow in the 2022 NFC title game and underwent a lengthy rehabilitation.

The good news for the 49ers (6-10) is that the injury shouldn’t impact Purdy this offseason.

“I’m relieved, but I wasn’t too concerned,” Shanahan said. “I wasn’t too worried about it with the information we had last night. So it was good to just hear the same thing today.”

After finishing fourth in MVP voting in 2023 when he had one of the most prolific passing seasons in franchise history, Purdy’s performance on an injury-riddled offense took a step back this season.

That showed up again against Detroit when he followed up a near-flawless first half with the two costly mistakes that led to turnovers in the second half of another loss.

“I think he’s handled this year head on,” Shanahan said. “He hasn’t ran from anything. He’s attacked everything, plays as hard as he can and works as hard as he can. … He comes in and always on Mondays and Tuesdays and faces the truth of everything and comes back and grinds and tries to get better each week. … I thought last night, he was disappointed in the turnovers and he was disappointed in the loss.”

With Purdy likely out for the finale, Shanahan said he hasn’t decided whether Brandon Allen or Joshua Dobbs would start at Arizona on Sunday. Allen started a Week 12 loss at Green Bay when Purdy was out with a shoulder injury, but Dobbs was the backup on Monday night and led a late touchdown drive.

What’s working

First-half offense. San Francisco started fast by scoring TDs on the first three drives of the game, getting two TD throws and a TD run from Purdy. It marked just the third time this season that the Niners scored a touchdown on their first possession and the third time since 2000 that they scored TDs on each of their first three drives.

What needs help

Generating takeaways. The 49ers were unable to take the ball away and have struggled mightily in that regard in the second half of the season. San Francisco has a league-low two takeaways in eight games since returning from the bye week.

Stock up

WR Ricky Pearsall. The first-round rookie had a breakthrough game near the end of a difficult season. Pearsall had eight catches for 141 yards and a TD, recording the most yards receiving for a Niners rookie since Jerry Rice had 241 against the Rams in 1985. Pearsall, who missed the first half of the season after being shot in the chest about a week before the season opener, had six catches for 68 yards the previous six games.

Stock down

K Jake Moody. The second-year kicker missed two long field goals and an extra point. His nine missed FGs are the most for a Niners kicker since David Akers had 13 in 2012. Moody is 4 for 12 on FGs from at least 40 yards since returning from a high ankle sprain in Week 10.

Injuries

DE Leonard Floyd (shoulder) and LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) are both day to day. … OL Spencer Burford (calf) is not expected to return this week, meaning newcomers Charlie Heck and Austen Pleasants will likely split the snaps at left tackle again on Sunday. … CB Charvarius Ward is expected back this week after missing the game for personal reasons.

Key number

52.9 — Purdy has struggled when down a score in the fourth quarter or overtime game over his career with his 52.9 rating in the regular season or playoffs in that situation ranking 151st out of 160 QBs with at least 50 attempts in that situation since 2000.

What’s next

The 49ers visit Arizona on Sunday.

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer