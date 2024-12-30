Santa Clara plays San Francisco on 6-game win streak

Santa Clara Broncos (9-5, 1-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-3, 1-0 WCC)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara is looking to continue its six-game win streak with a victory over San Francisco.

The Dons have gone 9-0 at home. San Francisco has a 9-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Broncos are 1-0 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Camaron Tongue averaging 2.0.

San Francisco averages 75.3 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 73.4 Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 18.1 more points per game (80.2) than San Francisco gives up to opponents (62.1).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Thomas is scoring 18.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Dons.

Adama Bal is averaging 13.9 points for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press