Huntley fills in for injured Tagovailoa, leads Dolphins past Browns 20-3 to keep playoff hopes alive

Huntley fills in for injured Tagovailoa, leads Dolphins past Browns 20-3 to keep playoff hopes alive View Photo

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyler Huntley stepped in for Tua Tagovailoa and stepped up for the Dolphins.

Miami still has a playoff pulse.

Huntley scrambled for a touchdown and threw for one while starting for the injured Tagovailoa, and the Dolphins stayed in the AFC wild-card race heading into their season finale with a 20-3 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

With Tagovailoa sidelined by a hip injury, the backup known as “Snoop” did enough for the Dolphins (8-8).

“This was not ideal in any way, shape or form,” said Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, adding he held out hope up until just before kickoff that Tagovailoa might play. “But it was a tremendous outing for (Huntley). It showed how far Snoop has come.”

Miami needs to win next weekend at the New York Jets and hope the Denver Broncos lose at home to Kansas City to get a postseason berth. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and many of the top-seeded Chiefs’ starters are expected to rest.

“For the first time in my life, I’m about to be a huge Chiefs fan,” Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell said. “It might not happen (making the playoffs), but we have an opportunity. And if it does happen, look out, we’re coming.”

Tagovailoa’s status for next week is unclear, but Huntley showed he can get the job done if necessary.

He finished 22 of 26 for 225 yards and didn’t have any turnovers in his fourth start this season. The 26-year-old was with Cleveland in training camp before being released in August.

Huntley downplayed any thought he was seeking revenge against the Browns.

“When I left, that was it,” said Huntley, who was signed by Miami in September when Tagovailoa suffered his latest concussion.

“For him to get cut, it was our blessing picking him up,” Campbell said.

Tagovailoa was limited in practice all week with the hip injury suffered two weeks ago against Houston. McDaniel said “it’s impossible” to know whether Tagovailoa will be available to face the Jets.

“From a medical perspective, it was not an option for him to play today,” McDaniel said.

Tagovailoa spent the afternoon on the sideline in sweats, encouraging Huntley and his other teammates. The quarterback was not available for interviews afterward.

The Browns (3-13) dropped their fifth straight, finished 2-6 at home and could be headed toward another offseason of major turnover. They improved their draft position for 2025, when they will likely look for a quarterback.

“I have no comment on that,” said Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, whose job appears safe despite the team’s regression after making the playoffs last season.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson isn’t the long-term answer. In his second straight start, the second-year QB completed 24 of 47 passes for 170 yards. He also threw an interception, lost a fumble and was flagged three times for intentional grounding.

“We were harassing him all day,” Campbell said.

Both offenses had issues in windy and wet conditions, but Huntley handled them better.

He ran for a 13-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to put the Dolphins up 13-3. After rolling right, Huntley made several precise cuts as he picked his way down the sideline and into the end zone.

“He was just making plays,” said receiver Tyreek Hill, who had nine catches for 105 yards. Hill said Tagovailoa pushed as hard as possible to play.

“Basically, it was the staff trying to save a player from himself,” Hill said.

The Browns had a chance to cut into the lead, but Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey broke up Thompson-Robinson’s fourth-and-goal pass toward Jerry Jeudy in the end zone.

Huntley connected with tight end Jonnu Smith on a 7-yard TD with 3:38 left.

Miami’s Jason Sanders kicked field goals of 54 and 39 yards. He’s made a franchise-best 25 in a row, the streak helped by a friendly bounce off the crossbar on his 54-yarder in the first quarter.

The Browns tied it when Dustin Hopkins, who was benched for a game during a recent slump, kicked a 25-yard field goal.

Sack happy (birthday)

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrated his 29th birthday with a pair of sacks.

Last season’s defensive player of the year has 14 this season, making him the first player in league history to get that many four years in a row.

Injuries

Dolphins: LT Terron Armstead was forced out in the second quarter with a knee injury that has bothered him for weeks. Patrick Paul filled in. … WR Jaylen Waddle (knee) was inactive.

Browns: CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) didn’t play in the second half after getting hurt in the second quarter. … LB Jordan Hicks was ruled out with a head injury. … RB Jerome Ford (ankle) was forced out in the first half. He came back but was only on the field for one play after halftime. … RB Pierre Strong Jr. left with an apparent head injury in the final minutes.

Up next

Dolphins: Wrap up the regular season against the Jets on Jan. 4 or 5.

Browns: Visit Baltimore next weekend.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer