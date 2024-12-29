Jim Harbaugh and Chargers focused on accomplishing more after wrapping up playoff berth View Photo

Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers celebrated in the locker room Saturday after they wrapped up a playoff spot with a 40-7 victory over the New England Patriots.

But even as they realized one goal by making the postseason, Harbaugh tried to keep things focused on the road ahead by stressing: “There’s more to do.”

The Chargers (10-6) go into the regular-season finale at Las Vegas knowing they will be at least the AFC’s sixth seed and avoid a trip to Buffalo for the wild-card round.

Los Angeles currently is in line to face Baltimore in a Harbaugh Bowl rematch, but it has an outside shot at the fifth seed and a trip to Houston if Cincinnati beats Pittsburgh next weekend.

While Harbaugh credited his players for the turnaround from five wins last year to double-digit victories this season, Herbert gave most of it to Harbaugh and first-year general manager Joe Hortiz.

“They have done such a great job of getting the right guys here. You look in the locker room and everybody plays for each other,” Herbert said. “(Harbaugh’s) a competitor, and he wants to win no matter what it is. It definitely shows, and it’s the way everyone fights for him, wants to play for him, and respects him.”

Harbaugh is the fifth coach in NFL history to win at least 10 games in his first season with two teams. He is also the eighth to make the playoffs in his first season with two teams.

“Very little to do with me. If it goes right, then it’s our players. They’re doing a great job. It’s gone bad a couple times. That’s on me,” he said. “I’ve been drinking the Kool-Aid here from day one, I can’t give enough credit to Derwin James, Justin Herbert, and those two in particular. And Khalil Mack and Rashawn Slater. I mean, stalwarts. Brad Bozeman has come in. He’s been a stalwart. There’s a bunch. There’s probably, like — I counted it up early. There was maybe 15, 15 stalwarts that we had, and it’s grown since then.”

Even though the Chargers are 3-5 against teams with winning records at the time they’ve played them, they are 7-1 against teams that were at or under .500. Four of those wins against opponents with losing records have come by at least 17 points, the first time since 2017 the Bolts have won that many games by as big a margin.

Since halftime of their Dec. 19 game against Denver, the Chargers have outscored the Broncos and Patriots 61-13 over six quarters.

“That’s the type of football we want to be playing in December, January, and hopefully on. That’s the type of football you want to be playing, especially in these big games like that. It was really good to see,” Herbert said.

What’s working

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has said throughout the season it’s tough to use the full playbook when the Chargers have short drives. They came into Saturday’s game ranked 26th with only 23 possessions of at least 10 plays, but they had four against the Patriots, leading to three touchdowns and a field goal. It was the first time since Week 10 last season against Detroit they have had at least four drives of double-digit plays.

What needs help

Kickoff return coverage. The Chargers have allowed nine kick returns of at least 30 yards, eighth most in the league. New England’s Alex Erickson had three returns for 90 yards, including 34 and 31 yards.

Stock up

RB J.K. Dobbins was activated off injured reserve and provided a boost to the offense with 76 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Dobbins, who missed four games due to a knee injury, has set career highs in scrimmage yards (983) and rushing yards (842) in his first season with the Chargers.

Stock down

WR D.J. Chark was targeted four times but didn’t have a catch. Chark was signed during the offseason to provide experience and speed to a young receiver group. However, he missed the first half of the season with a hip injury and has played sparingly since his return. He has three receptions on the season.

Injuries

Three starters — RB Gus Edwards (ankle), LB Denzel Perryman (groin) and OG Trey Pipkins (hip) — were inactive. WR Joshua Palmer (heel) and DB Elijah Molden (shin) were injured in the second half.

Key numbers

77 and 1,054 — Receptions and receiving yards by Ladd McConkey, both records for a Chargers rookie.

5 — Consecutive seasons by Herbert with at least 3,000 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes, tied with Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson for the most to start a career.

2 — Sacks by Derwin James Jr. against the Patriots, the first time in the safety’s seven-year career he has had multiple sacks in a game.

What’s next

The Chargers go for their first season sweep of the Raiders since 2018 in the regular-season finale.

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer