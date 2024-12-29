Tilly, Santa Clara Broncos to visit Thomas, San Francisco Dons

Santa Clara Broncos (9-5, 1-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-3, 1-0 WCC)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits San Francisco in WCC action Monday.

The Dons are 9-0 on their home court. San Francisco is 9-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncos are 1-0 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara scores 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

San Francisco’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game San Francisco gives up.

The Dons and Broncos match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Thomas is averaging 18.2 points and 2.1 steals for the Dons.

Adama Bal is averaging 13.9 points for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press