Bal scores 19, Santa Clara takes down Pepperdine 91-80

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Adama Bal scored 19 points as Santa Clara beat Pepperdine 91-80 on Saturday night in the West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Bal had eight assists for the Broncos (9-5). Tyeree Bryan scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Carlos Stewart had 11 points and shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. The Broncos picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Waves (6-8) were led by Stefan Todorovic, who posted 25 points and four assists. Dovydas Butka added 16 points and eight rebounds for Pepperdine. Moe Odum also had 14 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Santa Clara took the lead with 18:54 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 52-43 at halftime, with Bal racking up 10 points. Santa Clara used a 14-2 run in the second half to build a 17-point lead at 86-69 with 5:10 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press