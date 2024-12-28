Bal leads Santa Clara against Pepperdine after 20-point game

Pepperdine Waves (6-7) at Santa Clara Broncos (8-5)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -16; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Pepperdine after Adama Bal scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 98-81 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Broncos are 4-2 on their home court. Santa Clara is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Waves are 0-4 on the road. Pepperdine has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Santa Clara averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The Broncos and Waves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bal is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Broncos.

Stefan Todorovic is shooting 49.7% and averaging 19.3 points for the Waves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Waves: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press